Missing Colorado man found dead in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The body of a missing Colorado man was found Tuesday morning near the St. Francis River in Clay County.

Sheriff Ronnie Cole said his office received a call just before 8 a.m. Feb. 21 about a deceased person by the river levee near the Highway 90 bridge.

“Upon arrival, workers reported they found a vehicle with a body lying beside the car,” Cole said in a news release.

He identified the man as 83-year-old Randolph Rodewald, who had been reported missing by the Denver Police Department.

It’s believed Rodewald “got disoriented and went north down the levee about 1 mile, pulled off in a field, and got stuck,” Cole said.

The sheriff added it appeared that the man “got out of the vehicle and fell into a muddy puddle beside the car, and was unable to get up.”

The body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock for autopsy; however, Cole does not suspect foul play.

