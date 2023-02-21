Energy Alert
Missing Colorado man found dead in Clay County

The body of a missing Colorado man was found Tuesday morning near the St. Francis River in Clay...
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The body of a missing Colorado man was found Tuesday morning near the St. Francis River in Clay County.

Sheriff Ronnie Cole said his office received a call just before 8 a.m. Feb. 21 about a deceased person by the river levee near the Highway 90 bridge.

“Upon arrival, workers reported they found a vehicle with a body lying beside the car,” Cole said in a news release.

He identified the man as 83-year-old Randolph Rodewald, who had been reported missing by the Denver Police Department.

It’s believed Rodewald “got disoriented and went north down the levee about 1 mile, pulled off in a field, and got stuck,” Cole said.

The sheriff added it appeared that the man “got out of the vehicle and fell into a muddy puddle beside the car, and was unable to get up.”

The body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock for autopsy; however, Cole does not suspect foul play.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

