Pocahontas man charged for kidnapping, threatening woman

Curtis Ray Allen was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 15, according to online rosters.
Curtis Ray Allen was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 15, according to online rosters.(Source: Randolph County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) – A 22-year-old Pocahontas man familiar with law enforcement is behind bars again after police said he kidnapped a woman and threatened her.

Curtis Ray Allen was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 15, according to online rosters.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Pocahontas police got word about an incident that happened on Sunday, Feb. 12, when Allen entered a home on Hospital Drive and pointed a firearm at a woman inside.

Allen then told the woman’s boyfriend to come over to the home. The report said the woman was terrorized by Allen during this time.

When the boyfriend arrived, the boyfriend had 911 on the phone and approached Allen, who was seen pointing a flashlight and the firearm at him. He followed the man into the house, kicking the backdoor while continuing to make threats.

During the argument, Allen was able to take the phone away from the boyfriend, disconnecting the call with 911.

On Friday, Feb. 17, a Randolph County judge found probable cause to charge Allen with two counts of kidnapping, terroristic threatening, aggravated assault, and interference with a communication device, and one count of possession of a firearm by a certain person.

The affidavit went on to say that Allen was a convicted felon.

Back in 2019, Allen was considered a criminal enterprise leader, as he faced several charges for being involved in several break-ins in Brookland.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

