Police department looking for applicants

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Walnut Ridge Police Department is wanting to add some new hands to its force.

Chief Jordan Cooksey explained they are looking for a full-time and part-time position.

He added open positions have been an issue all across the country.

“It’s pretty much something everyone’s used to. Having turnover and having to replenish ranks, a little more often than we have in the past,” Cooksey said.

While positions are open at the department, he emphasized there is nothing citizens should worry about.

“It doesn’t put us down to unsafe or short levels. It’s just kind of part of it,” Cooksey said.

Applications for the positions are currently open for those interested.

“They can go to the City of Walnut Ridge’s website, and there is a tab for the Police Department that has an online application,” Cooksey said. “They can fill that out and email it in, or they can contact city hall, and they can get them an application.”

Chief Cooksey said those with experience or police training would be preferred, but those without are still welcome to apply.

You can also call the Walnut Ridge city hall if you are interested at 870-886-6638.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.