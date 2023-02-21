Energy Alert
Police investigating early morning shooting

Police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.(Jonesboro Police Dept.)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20, in the 400-block of East Gordon Street, according to the initial incident report.

When Officer Carma Butler arrived at the scene, she found 29-year-old Reco Smith suffering from a gunshot wound to the right arm and two in his left leg.

An ambulance took Smith to a local hospital for treatment.

According to the report, police found several shell casings and a bullet fragment, along with 0.5 grams of methamphetamine at the scene.

The suspect was described as a 20-year-old man. Police provided no other details other than the man’s race.

