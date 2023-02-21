Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Students call February’s Teacher of the Month a ‘one of a kind’

Mrs. Candice Thorne's 2nd grade class
Mrs. Candice Thorne's 2nd grade class(KAIT)
By Imani Williams
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - February’s Teacher of the Month is an educator that students call a once-in-a-lifetime teacher.

That is how second-grade teacher Candice Thorne was described when she was nominated.

“Mrs. Thorne is a passionate teacher; she excels in about everything that she does,” said Debbie Asberry, principal at Cave City Elementary School. “We need those types of teachers, every district needs those types of teachers.”

Asberry has worked at the elementary school for 30 years and has seen a lot of teachers come and go.

She explained Thorne is one of a kind.

“Ms. Candi is going to teach that child social emotional, academic, and all areas,” Asberry said.

Reporter Imani Williams and Matt Cavenaugh with The Cavenaugh Auto Group surprised Thorne by letting her know of her award.

“Are you Ms. Thorne? Hello, I’m Imani Williams with KAIT. You are this month’s Teacher of the Month,” Williams said.

“It’s a huge award. I appreciate it so very much and for any of my parents to think enough of me to nominate me means a lot to me,” said Thorne, excited and stunned by the surprise.

Thorne has taught for 17 years, teaching in Batesville and now her hometown of Cave City.

“I just feel like it is something you are led to do,” she said. “Like when you want to teach and you do it for the right reasons kind of like a calling.”

Although teaching is something Thorne always wanted to do, some people did not support her dreams.

“In college, I got a lot of backlash from a lot of people,” she explained.

However, Thorne still followed her heart and began teaching, and now, she could not imagine her life without it.

“I finally decided that is what was important to me and that is what I wanted to do,” she said.

The nomination entry for Thorne stated she treats each student the same.

“You can’t shut down because this is their one second grade year, this is the year they get what they need for second grade, and so I feel a huge responsibility for that,” she said.

Thorne said once they are her student, they also become her “kids”.

“I have three girls of my own, but every one of these is my kids. I consider them my own and I treat them like I would want my babies treated,” she said.

From taking kids shopping to helping others in need.

“I decided one year that they needed to learn what it was like to give back,” Thorne said.

She created a project to let her students pick out gifts for others through the Angel Tree program.

“We all had wish lists of what the kids wanted and we all went for our different items and of course, they all came back with far more than what we were supposed to have,” Thorne explained. “I think we had a brother and a sister. They all ended up with 13 Christmas presents and a stocking.”

To making sure Mr. Squeeters, the class Guinea pig, is loved as well, she does what she can for everyone in her class.

“All they need are those high expectations and somebody to believe they can meet those and somebody that cares enough for them to want to work on those things for them,” Thorne said.

Williams asked Thorne what she would say to her younger self when some doubted her ability to teach students.

“Don’t listen to everybody else,” she answered. “There were a lot of times that I would hear they are too little they can’t do it when I taught kindergarten, but kids live up to what you expect of them.”

You can nominate your favorite teacher for the next Teacher of the Month by filling out the nomination form here.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a body found in a pond in a residential area.
Jonesboro police investigate body found in pond
Sheriff’s deputies arrested two people following a chase with speeds exceeding 100 miles an hour.
Two arrested after high-speed chase ends in crash
Police investigate shooting in 400 block of Labaume street in Jonesboro
1 person hurt in shooting, Jonesboro police searching for suspect
According to the news release, Steel Creek Development will first install a warehouse and...
Roach Manufacturing creating ‘lifestyle-focused’ mixed-use development in Trumann
Tuesday Morning made its return to Jonesboro back in 2019 after being gone for a decade.
Jonesboro’s Tuesday Morning among hundreds to be closed

Latest News

KLEK honoring deserving women in March during Women's History Month
Midday Interview: KLEK honoring Women's History Month in March
The body of a missing Colorado man was found Tuesday morning near the St. Francis River in Clay...
Missing Colorado man found dead in Clay County
Those struggles can make students shy about asking difficult questions about sex and sexuality,...
Students’ have questions about sex answered
The group announced the committee on Monday, Feb. 20 after a community-wide meeting on the 2024...
Chamber forms steering committee ahead of Great American Eclipse