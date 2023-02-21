Students’ have questions about sex answered

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s often a difficult subject to talk about, but Arkansas State University used its “Sex in the Dark” event to answer the many questions students have been too afraid to ask.

“Part of becoming an adult, that transition from childhood to adulthood is figuring out what your path is going to be sexually and, in my work, I find that a lot of students kind of struggle,” said Dorian Solot, one of two speakers at the event.

Those struggles can make students shy about asking difficult questions about sex and sexuality, which is why the event on Monday, Feb. 20 made sure any questions students had stayed anonymous.

“Some students feel kind of uncomfortable talking about sex and being in the dark, being able to submit questions without anyone knowing exactly who asked which question, that makes it feel more comfortable,” Solot said.

Students were able to submit questions through an app, and they would remain anonymous when the speakers answered them.

While many students receive some form of sex education before going to college, the education they get from “Sex in the Dark” differs from what they might have gotten before.

“I think for a lot of students, it’s really the first time they’ve gotten to have this type of sex education, if they receive sex ed in middle school or high school, it’s often focused on all the things that can go wrong,” Solot said.

As a parent, Solot knows that others may have concerns about the event and the importance of keeping that education in line with the students’ ideals.

“To me, sex education is about values. I want students to make good choices and I want them to reflect, ‘What are my values? What do I want? How do I make sure my choices are healthy and responsible,” she said.

