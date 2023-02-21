Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Students’ have questions about sex answered

Those struggles can make students shy about asking difficult questions about sex and sexuality,...
Those struggles can make students shy about asking difficult questions about sex and sexuality, which is why the event on Monday, Feb. 20 made sure any questions students had stayed anonymous.(KAIT)
By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s often a difficult subject to talk about, but Arkansas State University used its “Sex in the Dark” event to answer the many questions students have been too afraid to ask.

“Part of becoming an adult, that transition from childhood to adulthood is figuring out what your path is going to be sexually and, in my work, I find that a lot of students kind of struggle,” said Dorian Solot, one of two speakers at the event.

Those struggles can make students shy about asking difficult questions about sex and sexuality, which is why the event on Monday, Feb. 20 made sure any questions students had stayed anonymous.

“Some students feel kind of uncomfortable talking about sex and being in the dark, being able to submit questions without anyone knowing exactly who asked which question, that makes it feel more comfortable,” Solot said.

Students were able to submit questions through an app, and they would remain anonymous when the speakers answered them.

While many students receive some form of sex education before going to college, the education they get from “Sex in the Dark” differs from what they might have gotten before.

“I think for a lot of students, it’s really the first time they’ve gotten to have this type of sex education, if they receive sex ed in middle school or high school, it’s often focused on all the things that can go wrong,” Solot said.

As a parent, Solot knows that others may have concerns about the event and the importance of keeping that education in line with the students’ ideals.

“To me, sex education is about values. I want students to make good choices and I want them to reflect, ‘What are my values? What do I want? How do I make sure my choices are healthy and responsible,” she said.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ebony Mitchell in front of one of her new billboards as Miss Arkansas.
Miss Arkansas helping remove offensive billboards in hometown
Police investigate shooting in 400 block of Labaume street in Jonesboro
1 person hurt in shooting, Jonesboro police searching for suspect
Kathleen Street fire
Crews responded to structure fire
Police are investigating a body found in a pond in a residential area.
Jonesboro police investigate body found in pond
Sheriff’s deputies arrested two people following a chase with speeds exceeding 100 miles an hour.
Two arrested after high-speed chase ends in crash

Latest News

Arkansas State head women's basketball coach
Red Wolves Raw: Women's basketball coach Destinee Rogers previews final week of regular season
Arkansas State head men's basketball coach
Red Wolves Raw: A-State head men's basketball coach Mike Balado on final week of regular season
Curtis Ray Allen was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 15, according to online rosters.
Pocahontas man charged for kidnapping, threatening woman
Vincent Parks passed away during a training exercise at the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training...
Family of fallen JPD recruit files suit against training academy