Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries on I-555

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police and emergency services responded to a crash with injuries Tuesday morning on Interstate 555 in Jonesboro.

According to the Craighead County-Jonesboro E911, the crash was located in the southbound lanes near the West Washington Avenue exit.

At 9:30 a.m., the Arkansas Department of Transportation reports all north and southbound lanes are affected.

IDriveArkansas showed traffic moving very slowly in this area.

Within 15 minutes, according to ArDOT, the scene had been cleared.

