Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries on I-555

Police and emergency services are responding to a crash with injuries on Interstate 555 in...
Police and emergency services are responding to a crash with injuries on Interstate 555 in Jonesboro.(IDriveArkansas.com)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police and emergency services responded to a crash with injuries Tuesday morning on Interstate 555 in Jonesboro.

According to the Craighead County-Jonesboro E911, the crash was located in the southbound lanes near the West Washington Avenue exit.

At 9:30 a.m., the Arkansas Department of Transportation reports all north and southbound lanes are affected.

IDriveArkansas showed traffic moving very slowly in this area.

Within 15 minutes, according to ArDOT, the scene had been cleared.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a body found in a pond in a residential area.
Jonesboro police investigate body found in pond
Police investigate shooting in 400 block of Labaume street in Jonesboro
1 person hurt in shooting, Jonesboro police searching for suspect
Sheriff’s deputies arrested two people following a chase with speeds exceeding 100 miles an hour.
Two arrested after high-speed chase ends in crash
According to the news release, Steel Creek Development will first install a warehouse and...
Roach Manufacturing creating ‘lifestyle-focused’ mixed-use development in Trumann
Earthquake damage is seen near Adana, Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.
Death toll rises to 8 from new Turkey-Syria earthquake

Latest News

Jonesboro police dispatch said the incident happened sometime around 8:30 p.m. on the 5500...
Highway back open after tanker overturns, multiple injuries reported
At 8:15 p.m., Sheriff Brad Snyder said there was a tractor-trailer versus vehicle crash at the...
UPDATE: One person dead in Friday night crash
At 6:07 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, the Arkansas Department of Transportation reported there was a...
1 hurt, airlifted following multi-vehicle crash
The Arkansas Department of Transportation said a crash occurred on U.S Highway 412 west of...
1 hurt in motorcycle vs. vehicle crash