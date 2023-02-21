Energy Alert
Trumann hosts city-wide cleanup with cash prize

By Maddie Sexton
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Trumann wants to improve cleanup efforts across its community, and it’s hoping one event will be the start of a movement.

Children and parents gathered at Cash Street Park on Monday, Feb 20 for a chance to win $100 at the “Dash for Trash” event.

The community came together with efforts to clean up parks and neighborhoods around town. The child who collected the most trash was awarded the prize money.

Children like Paige Brown participated in the hopes of making her hometown a better, cleaner place.

“Being able to come out here and help our community and picking up everything that is not grass and nature-related, it definitely feels good,” she said.

The community members cleaned the city for over two hours and hope to make Dash for Trash a new tradition.

