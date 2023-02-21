Energy Alert
Woman arrested after child found in street

According to court documents, 23-year-old Alyssa Michelle Hart is charged with two counts of first-degree child endangerment.(Independence Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Batesville woman faces child endangerment charges after police said she left two children alone, including one found walking in the middle of a busy street.

According to court documents, 23-year-old Alyssa Michelle Hart is charged with two counts of first-degree child endangerment.

On Thursday, Feb. 16, Batesville police responded to a report of a 6-year-old child walking alone in the roadway at the intersection of St. Louis and College Streets.

At the time, the temperature was 36 degrees with “strong wind gusts,” Investigator Kyle T. Williford stated.

Police said Hart was supposed to be watching the child but had left when the mother did not return to pick them up.

During the investigation, Williford said they learned that Hart’s 4-year-old child had been left alone at a local hotel for an extended period of time.

After reviewing the case, a judge found probable cause to arrest Hart and set her bond at $15,000.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

