Arkansas football sets dates for Homecoming & Family Weekend

Two key dates for Arkansas’ football schedule this fall have been identified with Homecoming set for Oct. 21 when the Razorbacks host Mississippi State and Family Weekend set for Sept. 9 when the Hogs play Kent State.

Arkansas’ homecoming matchup with the Bulldogs will come after the Razorbacks have played four consecutive road games. The Arkansas Alumni Association will host homecoming activities throughout the week leading up to kickoff on Saturday. Event details will be available by visiting homecoming.uark.edu.

The Hogs’ first-ever matchup with Kent State will be the team’s second game of the season but the first in Fayetteville after opening the season against Western Carolina (Sept. 2) at War Memorial Stadium. Details surrounding Family Weekend will be updated at family.uark.edu as they are made available. The U of A Sports Hall of Honor will also take place that weekend to celebrate the careers of the 2023 inductees.

The Razorbacks begin spring practice under fourth-year Head Coach Sam Pittman on March 9. Arkansas will work through 15 practices, including the team’s spring game on Saturday, April 15 as part of Wooo Pig Weekend. The Hogs will kick off the busy Saturday at noon inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium with No. 4 softball meeting UAB at Bogle Park at 3 p.m. and the No. 7 baseball team squaring off against Tennessee at 6 p.m. at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Football season tickets are available now by calling the Razorback Ticket Center at 479.575.5151 or by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.