Arkansas State baseball falls at #4 Ole Miss

Fourth-ranked Ole Miss pounded out eight extra-base hits en route to picking up an 11-3 win over the Arkansas State baseball team Tuesday night at Swayze Field.

The Red Wolves’ (3-1) three runs came on six hits, while the Rebels (4-0) rattled off 12 hits. A-State bounced back defensively in the latter innings, holding the hosts scoreless in the final three frames.

A-State used nine pitchers, with starter Michael Finan (0-1) drawing the start. The Red Wolves fanned nine Rebels and walked just three, with Kyler Carmack striking out the side in his inning of work.

Dylan DeButy led A-State at the plate with a 2-for-2 day, reaching base in all three plate appearances. Wil French, Brandon Hager, Daedrick Cail and Cross Jumper each tallied a hit, while Kody Darcy reached on a pair of walks.

Ethan Groff went 2-for-3 with two doubles and three runs scored to lead Ole Miss, while Kemp Alderman drove in five runs on a 2-for-4 day. Rebel starter JT Quinn (1-0) tossed 4 1/3 innings, striking out five and walking four while allowing three runs on three hits. Ole Miss struck out 11 Red Wolves and walked six.

The Red Wolves struck first in the opening frame, when French crossed home on a wild pitch after leading off with an opposite-field double. Ole Miss responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning, and then added three in the second on back-to-back homers by Will Furniss and Tywone Malone to lead 5-1 after two.

Ole Miss put up three runs in the fourth on an RBI double by Groff followed by a two-run double from Alderman to lead 8-1 after four.

A-State answered back in the top of the fifth on a pair of RBI singles by Hager and Cail to cut the deficit to 8-3. The hosts returned serve with three more runs on an RBI double by Jacob Gonzalez and a two-run blast by Alderman.

The Red Wolves’ pitching staff kept the Rebels off the basepaths in the final three innings, retiring nine in a row. Arlon Butts pitched a scoreless sixth before Carmack struck out the side in the seventh. Kevin Wiseman entered in the eighth and pitched a 1-2-3 inning.

NEXT UP

A-State returns home for a 12-game home stand, beginning Friday with the start of a three-game series against Illinois State. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m., with Saturday and Sunday set for start times of 3 p.m. and 1 p.m. on ESPN+. The radio broadcasts of all three outings can be heard on The Ticket Radio Network stations 95.3/96.9/104.1/970 AM in Jonesboro.

