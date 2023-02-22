Arkansas State basketball weekly press conference (2/20/23)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re entering the final week of the Arkansas State basketball regular season. The Red Wolves will be in action on Wednesday and Friday.

The A-State women will host ULM and Texas State, the men will travel to Louisiana and ULM. Hear from Mike Balado & Destinee Rogers.

Arkansas State Basketball - Upcoming Schedule

Men (11-18 overall, 3-13 Sun Belt) Women (10-17 overall, 5-11 Sun Belt) home games in bold

Wednesday 7:00pm: Women vs. ULM (ESPN+)

Wednesday 7:30pm: Men at Louisiana (ESPN+)

Friday 6:30pm: Men at ULM (ESPN+)

Friday 7:00pm: Women vs. Texas State (ESPN+)

