City of Memphis closes Riverside Drive to complete renovations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Crews are working around the clock to complete renovations to Tom Lee Park.

Starting February 22 that work continues as sections of Riverside Drive will close through July 1 according to The City of Memphis.

The closure is for construction on the crosswalks to Tom Lee Park. It’s also for the highly anticipated Memphis in May festivals.

So here’s what you need to know: Riverside Drive is closing from Georgia Avenue to Union Avenue.

Northbound drivers who usually take that route should instead use Carolina Avenue, B.B. King, and Jefferson Avenue.

Southbound drivers will need to use Jefferson Avenue, Second Street, and Carolina Avenue.

Docking services will still be able to get access to the South Bluffs gate on Riverside and Beale Street Landing.

When Beale Street reopens the closure will then move from Union Avenue to Beale Street.

