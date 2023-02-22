Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

City of Memphis closes Riverside Drive to complete renovations

Road closure
Road closure(action news 5)
By Sydney Gray
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:14 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Crews are working around the clock to complete renovations to Tom Lee Park.

Starting February 22 that work continues as sections of Riverside Drive will close through July 1 according to The City of Memphis.

The closure is for construction on the crosswalks to Tom Lee Park. It’s also for the highly anticipated Memphis in May festivals.

So here’s what you need to know: Riverside Drive is closing from Georgia Avenue to Union Avenue.

Northbound drivers who usually take that route should instead use Carolina Avenue, B.B. King, and Jefferson Avenue.

Southbound drivers will need to use Jefferson Avenue, Second Street, and Carolina Avenue.

Docking services will still be able to get access to the South Bluffs gate on Riverside and Beale Street Landing.

When Beale Street reopens the closure will then move from Union Avenue to Beale Street.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Injuries reported in train versus car crash
'Fantastic Four' actress attends first Arkansas Razorbacks game.
‘Fantastic Four’ actress attends first Arkansas Razorbacks game
According to court documents, 23-year-old Alyssa Michelle Hart is charged with two counts of...
Woman arrested after child found in street
The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported at 1:59 p.m. there was a crash on Highway...
Crash caused traffic to stop
The body of a missing Colorado man was found Tuesday morning near the St. Francis River in Clay...
Missing Colorado man found dead in Clay County

Latest News

Emergency crews are the scene of a grain bin fire, just off state HWY 158 near Otwell.
Grain bin fire near Otwell now contained
Aaron's Wednesday morning forecast
Aaron's Wednesday morning forecast
Raiders sweep Valley View in hoops
Nettleton sweeps Valley View in 5A East hoops doubleheader, conference scoreboard
A couple in Lake City took matters into their own hands when trying to rescue a cat stuck up a...
Couple tries to save cat on their own