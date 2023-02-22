Energy Alert
Emergency crews at the scene of a grain bin fire

Fire at Pike County Detention Center
Fire at Pike County Detention Center
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OTWELL, Ark. (KAIT) – Emergency crews are currently at the scene of a grain bin fire near Otwell.

According to Jonesboro and Craighead E-911 Dispatch, the fire is somewhere along Craighead County Road 448.

They said the Valley View and Southridge Volunteer Fire Departments are responding to the fire; Jonesboro Fire Department is also providing a ladder truck.

We currently have no word on how the fire started or if anyone was injured.

A reporter is on the way there to gather more information. Please check back for updates as the story unfolds.

