Emergency crews at the scene of a grain bin fire
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OTWELL, Ark. (KAIT) – Emergency crews are currently at the scene of a grain bin fire near Otwell.
According to Jonesboro and Craighead E-911 Dispatch, the fire is somewhere along Craighead County Road 448.
They said the Valley View and Southridge Volunteer Fire Departments are responding to the fire; Jonesboro Fire Department is also providing a ladder truck.
We currently have no word on how the fire started or if anyone was injured.
A reporter is on the way there to gather more information. Please check back for updates as the story unfolds.
