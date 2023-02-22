Emergency crews at the scene of a grain bin fire

OTWELL, Ark. (KAIT) – Emergency crews are currently at the scene of a grain bin fire near Otwell.

According to Jonesboro and Craighead E-911 Dispatch, the fire is somewhere along Craighead County Road 448.

They said the Valley View and Southridge Volunteer Fire Departments are responding to the fire; Jonesboro Fire Department is also providing a ladder truck.

We currently have no word on how the fire started or if anyone was injured.

A reporter is on the way there to gather more information. Please check back for updates as the story unfolds.

