Feb. 22: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:33 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Mild weather will continue across the area for the next couple of days. In fact, we will challenge a record high in Jonesboro today. We are still expecting a rather dynamic storm system to move through today, increasing wind across Region 8 to 30 mph or more. A wind advisory is in effect. While the rain chances are in the “likely” category, rainfall amounts still look to be under a half inch. We will have to watch for a couple of strong storms with the main threat being strong winds.

Thursday will continue to be rather warm, with temperatures right around 70°. Temperatures drop 20 to 25° for Friday, but return to above average for the weekend. Showers return to the forecast this weekend and early next week.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Teachers gathered at the Arkansas Capitol to speak out against the Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ Arkansas LEARNS plan.

A bill would prohibit requiring Arkansas public school employees from using a person’s preferred pronoun.

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday in the case of Gonzalez Vs. Google. It asks the fundamental question, should someone be able to sue a tech company if their algorithm promotes harmful content?

Jonesboro residents got together to discuss a new project that could pave the way to move around surrounding areas.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

