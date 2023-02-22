Energy Alert
Meeting discusses future steps for connectivity trails

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro residents got together Tuesday afternoon to discuss a new project that could pave the way to move around surrounding areas.

An open forum meeting was held on Feb. 21 at the Jonesboro Chamber of Commerce for people to voice their opinions on what they believe should be featured in the new connectivity trails.

The goal of the project was to have the two cities building in the same direction instead of opposite, and this trail brings them one step closer.

People had questions about safety and where the ideas came from for the route with one man comparing it to the Greenway Trail in Jonesboro.

“How many people have been on that from start to finish and taken their families down the Greenway Trail, anybody?” he said. “I am afraid that is what is going to happen here.”

Others asked about how the trail is going to be maintained.

“Successful communities with these, you can’t wait for something to go wrong, you have to keep it up before it becomes unusable,” he emphasized.

Renderings released Tuesday show exactly where the trail will run through.

renderings of what the Bridge NEA trail is going to look like going through Jonesboro, Paragould and Brookland(KAIT)

All of the questions were exactly what Mayor Harold Coopenhaver was expecting, as he explained transparency is important when there is a large project like this.

“We want to inform, we want to be out there to show the community what we are doing,” he said.

The application for the RAISE grant will be sent in on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Copenhaver said there will be even more open meetings, stressing the first one went well.

“By this meeting, those questions were answered about lighting and safety, we go ahead and do backgrounds with individuals that are professionals in that field to provide that for our citizens,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

