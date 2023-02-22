More Sky Cops planned for Blytheville

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Blytheville is hoping to have more eyes in the sky to better fit the needs of the community.

Police Chief Ross Thompson said videos from the Sky Cops have been used to solve violent crimes across the city.

“Where our Sky Cops actually captured evidence for us, and it did not rely on the individuals that came forward to give us information on what they saw,” he said.

Thompson said this is all part of trying to lower the crime rate in the city.

He added the Sky Cops do not capture everything, and the police department still heavily relies upon tips from witnesses.

If you need to send a tip to Blytheville police, you can call them at 870-763-4411.

