Newport police investigate deadly hit-and-run crash

By Chris Carter
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:11 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) – The Newport Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run Tuesday evening.

According to a news release, a pedestrian was hit by a car on State Street around 6 p.m. EMS and police found a 56-year-old woman had been hit.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where she died. Her name has not been released.

The Newport Police Department said the vehicle that hit the woman took off.

Anyone with information is asked to call Newport police at (870) 523-2722.

