LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews are responding to reports of a downed plane near the Clinton National Airport.

According to our content partners, KARK-TV, the Little Rock Police Department confirmed they were investigating reports of twin-engine plane crashing between the airport and 3M plant.

No word on injuries.

#BREAKING: Little Rock Police confirm emergency personnel responding to a plane crash, not far from the Clinton National Airport. Officers say plane is reportedly a twin-engine. #ARNews pic.twitter.com/5rE8iTRXAJ — Mitchell McCoy (@MitchellMcCoy) February 22, 2023

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.