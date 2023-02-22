Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Scholarship scams target students looking for financial help

Expert says fraudsters target young people with clean credit records
By Caresse Jackman
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - SallieMae.com reported in the academic year 2021-2022, 60% of students used scholarships. While this amount can be a lifeline for students and families, consumer experts warned about the dangers of scholarship scams when applying.

Melanie McGovern with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) said students are a prime target for fraudsters because, since most applicants are in their late teens, they have a very clean credit history.

The BBB has many tips to help avoid these scams:

  • Research and verify before responding to unsolicited emails from schools or guidance counselors
  • Don’t be afraid to call an organization directly to make sure an offer or application is legitimate
  • Work directly with your school counselor or a college financial aid office
  • Be very wary of any promise of fund from a scholarship to which you didn’t apply
  • Avoid high pressure tactics to act or pay now

McGovern advised students and parent to explore options. While some legitimate companies do charge for locating scholarship opportunities, she noted free resources are available all over the country.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) also warns against scholarship scams. They shared several tops red flags for potential scams:

  • Any organization offering a guarantee on a scholarship application
  • Being asked to provide account numbers to hold a scholarship
  • Claims that you cannot get their information anywhere else

The US Department of Education(DOE) has free, comprehensive resources for anyone looking for scholarships and financial aid.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Injuries reported in train versus car crash
'Fantastic Four' actress attends first Arkansas Razorbacks game.
‘Fantastic Four’ actress attends first Arkansas Razorbacks game
According to court documents, 23-year-old Alyssa Michelle Hart is charged with two counts of...
Woman arrested after child found in street
Arkansas State Police have identified the victim in a fatal hit-and-run.
Victim in fatal hit-and-run identified
The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported at 1:59 p.m. there was a crash on Highway...
Crash caused traffic to stop

Latest News

VIDEO: Wyoming trooper nearly hit by semi-truck on interstate
Jessica Aldridge announced the birth of Claire Austin Aldridge on Feb. 21.
‘Perfect, heavenly gift’: Wife of deputy killed in the line of duty gives birth to baby girl
In this image released by the Department of Defense on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, a U.S. Air...
Pentagon releases pilot’s close-up photo of Chinese balloon
The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced that three critically endangered dama gazelle calves...
Zoo welcomes rare gazelle calves to start the year
The Missouri Department of Elementary & Secondary Education hopes to help Missouri schools...
Missouri school leaders offer $19 million in grants to add more mental health staffing