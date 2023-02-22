Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Starbucks to mix coffee and olive oil in new beverages

Starbucks is launching new drinks with an unexpected twist.
Starbucks is launching new drinks with an unexpected twist.(Source: Starbucks/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Starbucks is adding an unexpected ingredient to its newest cup of joe - olive oil.

The coffee chain is introducing a new line of drinks made with a spoonful of extra virgin olive oil.

The new line includes the Oleato Caffe Latte, the Oleato Iced Shaken Espresso and the Oleato Golden Foam Cold Brew.

The latte has in it oat milk and olive oil, while the espresso takes those two ingredients and add a hazelnut flavor.

The cold brew features a sweet milk foam infused with two olive oil servings.

Starbucks will make the new beverages available at its cafes in Italy this week. Versions will then hit southern California this spring,

Starbucks said the drinks will eventually go global sometime this year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Injuries reported in train versus car crash
'Fantastic Four' actress attends first Arkansas Razorbacks game.
‘Fantastic Four’ actress attends first Arkansas Razorbacks game
According to court documents, 23-year-old Alyssa Michelle Hart is charged with two counts of...
Woman arrested after child found in street
The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported at 1:59 p.m. there was a crash on Highway...
Crash caused traffic to stop
(Source: MGN)
Newport police investigate deadly hit-and-run crash

Latest News

A person pauses to pay respects as portraits of the victims of a mass shooting at a gay...
Police: Club Q shooter tried to blame man who subdued him
Emergency crews are responding to reports of a downed plane near the Clinton National Airport.
Reports of plane crash near Clinton National Airport
Traction devices are put into effect for Big Cottonwood Canyon as a winter storm blankets the...
Massive winter storm brings snow, strong winds, frigid cold
In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a Walmart store sign is visible from Route 28 in Derry, N.H. ...
Walmart reports strong sales, but warns of uncertainty moving forward