11-year-old accrues 19 charges in just over 2 months, says MPD

Shelby County Juvenile Court defense operations will be transferred to the Public Defender's Office after a federal investigation found the court "discriminates against black children."
By Walter Murphy and Lydian Kennin
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Records show that one 11-year-old Memphian has been arrested nine times in just over two months for charges including carjacking, theft, burglary, and robbery, just to name a few.

Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis addressed City Council Tuesday saying the Memphis Police Department must be able to work with Shelby County Juvenile Court to tackle juvenile crime.

She also told the council that 70% of the kids that are caught stealing vehicles in Memphis are repeat offenders.

“We had a case this week with an 11-year-old,” Chief Davis said. “This is about the fifth or sixth time he’s been in our hands.”

Records obtained from MPD show he’s actually been arrested nine times and has accrued 19 charges so far:

  1. 12/02/2022
    1. Arson
  2. 12/08/2022
    1. Carjacking
    2. Weapon Law Violations
  3. 12/14/2022
    1. Carjacking
    2. Weapon Law Violations
  4. 12/15/2022
    1. Robbery of an Individual
    2. Theft of Motor Vehicle
  5. 12/20/2022
    1. Robbery of an Individual
  6. 12/26/2022
    1. Robbery of an Individual
  7. 01/05/2023
    1. Theft of Motor Vehicle
    2. Theft From Motor Vehicle
    3. Vandalism
  8. 02/02/2023
    1. Theft of Motor Vehicle
    2. Burglary X3
    3. Theft of Property $10,000-$60,000
  9. 02/10/2023
    1. Theft of Motor Vehicle
    2. Burglary of a Business

Davis is requesting that the juvenile courts give MPD’s Real-Time Crime Center access to ankle monitors, which they do not have right now.

It’s unclear whether or not this child was wearing an ankle monitor during any of his alleged crimes.

