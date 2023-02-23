97-year-old skier retires after hitting the slopes for one last time: ‘It has been a great run’
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HAVERHILL, Mass. (Gray News) - A man has decided to retire from skiing after 90 years on the slopes.
According to the Bradford Ski Area, 97-year-old Herb Oedel made his final run earlier this week.
Oedel has reportedly been skiing since he was 7 years old.
On Wednesday, he posed for a picture with his 100-year-old wife Ginny after completing his final run at the Bradford Ski Area.
The ski area congratulated Oedel saying, “Congratulations, Herb. It has been a great run.”
Oedel and his wife have been visiting the ski area yearly with Ginny being his biggest supporter.
