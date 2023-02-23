Arkansas LEARNS Act passes Senate committee

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – Legislation Arkansas lawmakers hope is a restructuring of how education is handled in the state made its first step on Wednesday.

According to content partner KARK, Senate Bill 294, or the Arkansas LEARNS Act, passed the Senate Education Committee on Feb. 22.

The bill would include salary increases for teachers and staff, early childhood learning programs, and a school choice account.

The bill will go before the full Senate with a possible vote on Thursday, Feb. 22.

You can read reactions from both sides by visiting KARK’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.