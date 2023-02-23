Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Arkansas Senate passes LEARNS Act

SB 294, also known as the LEARNS Act, passed by a vote of 25-7
SB 294, also known as the LEARNS Act, passed by a vote of 25-7((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State Senate overwhelmingly approved a bill Thursday that would restructure the state’s education system.

SB 294, also known as the LEARNS Act, passed by a vote of 25-7, with two senators not voting and another voting “Present.”

The bill now heads to the Arkansas House for approval.

For more information on the bill, which will allow student vouchers and provide teacher salary increases, click here.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PCSO Deputies were dispatched to 3M around Noon where a small aircraft has crashed. Multiple...
CTEH releases identity of 5 killed in plane crash near Clinton National Airport
Arkansas State Police have identified the victim in a fatal hit-and-run.
Victim in fatal hit-and-run identified
Emergency crews are the scene of a grain bin fire, just off state HWY 158 near Otwell.
Grain bin fire near Otwell now contained
Building shot with children inside
A couple in Lake City took matters into their own hands when trying to rescue a cat stuck up a...
Couple tries to save cat on their own

Latest News

PCSO Deputies were dispatched to 3M around Noon where a small aircraft has crashed. Multiple...
CTEH releases identity of 5 killed in plane crash near Clinton National Airport
Sheriff’s deputies arrested a South Carolina fugitive after he was found “hiding out” in North...
South Carolina fugitive discovered ‘hiding out’ in Arkansas
Two sisters, Kearston and Claudia, are in need of a forever home.
A Family for Me: Kearston and Claudia
A Craighead Electric Cooperative lineman went to great lengths and heights to rescue a baby owl...
Something to Smile About: Lineman rescues rejected baby owl