Christians observe Ash Wednesday

Christians worldwide observed Ash Wednesday.
By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Christians worldwide observed Ash Wednesday.

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent for many Christian denominations. Father Martín Amaro of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church said it signifies a special time in the life of Jesus Christ.

“It reminds us of Jesus’ forty days in the desert and how he himself went through a few days intense prayer and penance,” he said.

Ash Wednesday is also observed with fasting and prayer, with some Christian denominations abstaining from meat.

In various Christian denominations, worshippers will pray daily for 40 days and make a Lenten sacrifice. Those will end at Easter.

During some celebrations, worshippers will be marked with a cross made from ash across their forehead.

Father Amaro said it has a meaning in the Catholic Church.

“It reminds us that we have come from the Earth and we were created from the Earth and that we will eventually return to the Earth and become dust,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

