Community members emphasize heart health at event

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two forces teamed up Wednesday to make sure people in Craighead County are aware of how to be heart healthy.

St. Bernards teamed up with the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library for the St. Bernards Heart Health Clinic on Feb. 22, where free blood pressure screenings were provided.

Nurse Janet Bowers and Terri Taylor informed the community about ways to make healthier decisions about their bodies, especially for those with blood pressure problems and no way to receive proper medication.

“Being active is one of the better things that one can do to make their blood pressure lower so maintaining an active lifestyle, trying to eat a heart-healthy diet, low unsaturated fats, trying to eat more vegetables and grains,” Bowers said.

More awareness was brought by St. Bernards by giving out healthy snacks and a presentation with a guest speaker.

St. Bernards has frequent outreach screenings across Northeast Arkansas and free monthly screenings at the St. Bernards Auditorium in Jonesboro.

You can find out more information on St. Bernards’ website.

