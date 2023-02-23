Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Deaf cheerleading squad makes history with first competition win

A cheer team in Iowa is making history with their first competition win. (Source: KETV, VIEWER VIDEO, CNN)
By Johnah Gilmore
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KETV) – A cheer team in Iowa is making history with their first competition win.

For the cheer squad at the Iowa School for the Deaf, it’s not about what they hear but more about what they feel.

“We feel everything. It’s so important. We have to feel the vibrations of the drum. The drum is a huge part of feeling the beat,” coach Renca Dunn said.

Dunn explained that the cheerleaders practice their routine with the drum and the music over and over again so it becomes second nature.

“We ask a lot of the girls. It’s a big commitment, but they gave everything they had to this year,” Dunn said.

Senior Britany Adame said she always knew she could do anything. Even when she felt nervous, she went for it.

“I gained a lot of confidence. I was really hesitant at first and I felt like now cheerleading is a part of who I am,” Adame said.

The entire team said they hope they can serve as inspiration for others.

“Once you commit and you give it your all, nothing can stop you. You can do anything,” cheerleader Kali Nipper said.

The squad is proving because they’re deaf, they can make their presence heard.

Copyright 2023 KETV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PCSO Deputies were dispatched to 3M around Noon where a small aircraft has crashed. Multiple...
Five dead in plane crash near Clinton National Airport
Arkansas State Police have identified the victim in a fatal hit-and-run.
Victim in fatal hit-and-run identified
Emergency crews are the scene of a grain bin fire, just off state HWY 158 near Otwell.
Grain bin fire near Otwell now contained
Building shot with children inside
A couple in Lake City took matters into their own hands when trying to rescue a cat stuck up a...
Couple tries to save cat on their own

Latest News

A Craighead Electric Cooperative lineman went to great lengths and heights to rescue a baby owl...
Something to Smile About: Lineman rescues rejected baby owl
"I did lie to them. My addiction evolved over time," Alex Murdaugh said.
RAW: Murdaugh admits lying to police
A Craighead Electric lineman went to great lengths and heights to rescue a baby owl blown from...
Something to Smile About: Lineman rescues rejected baby owl
Alex Murdaugh to testify.
LIVE: On stand, Alex Murdaugh denies killings but admits lying
Dylan Lyons, 24, a TV reporter, died Wednesday in an Orlando-area shooting while on assignment.
Slain Florida TV reporter, 9-year-old girl identified