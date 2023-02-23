Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

LIVE: Disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh testifies in his own defense at murder trial

Alex Murdaugh testifies Thursday in his murder trial. (Local News Live)
By JEFFREY COLLINS
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh took the stand in his own defense at his double murder trial Thursday to present his version of events.

Murdaugh, 54, is charged with fatally shooting his wife, Maggie, 52, and their 22-year-old son, Paul, who were killed near kennels on their property on June 7, 2021. He faces 30 years to life in prison if convicted. Murdaugh, whose family dominated the legal system in tiny Hampton County for generations, has denied any role in the killings.

“I did not shoot my wife or son any time, ever,” Murdaugh responded to questioning after taking the stand five weeks into his trial.

Alex Murdaugh’s decision to testify could be a gamble. Prosecutors can question him about not only his wife and son’s death but also the roughly 100 other charges he faces — from stealing from clients to arranging his own shooting on the side of a highway.

But over the course of the trial, questions have emerged that only Murdaugh can answer.

For example, the once-prominent attorney had told police that he was visiting his ailing mother in another town and not near his Colleton County home in the hours before the killings. But several witnesses have testified that they believe they hear Murdaugh’s voice along with his son and wife on a cellphone video taken at the kennels about five minutes before the shootings.

In testimony Thursday, Murdaugh admitted he lied to police about being at the kennels with his wife and son before the killings. But he blamed his addiction to opioids for clouding his thinking and creating a distrust of state agents.

“As my addiction evolved over time, I would get in these situations, these circumstances where I would get paranoid thinking,” Murdaugh said.

“I would never intentionally do anything to hurt either one of them,” Murdaugh said, tears running down his cheeks.

Several witnesses, including Maggie Murdaugh’s sister, have testified that Alex Murdaugh didn’t appear scared for the safety of himself or his surviving son in the weeks after the killings despite the brutality of the shootings and no apparent leads from police.

Murdaugh is being held without bail on the financial and other crimes, so even if he is found not guilty, he will not walk out of court a free man.

If convicted of most or all of those financial crimes, Murdaugh would likely spend decades in prison.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PCSO Deputies were dispatched to 3M around Noon where a small aircraft has crashed. Multiple...
Five dead in plane crash near Clinton National Airport
Arkansas State Police have identified the victim in a fatal hit-and-run.
Victim in fatal hit-and-run identified
Emergency crews are the scene of a grain bin fire, just off state HWY 158 near Otwell.
Grain bin fire near Otwell now contained
Building shot with children inside
A couple in Lake City took matters into their own hands when trying to rescue a cat stuck up a...
Couple tries to save cat on their own

Latest News

Dylan Lyons, 24, a TV reporter, died Wednesday in an Orlando-area shooting while on assignment.
Slain Florida TV reporter identified
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Alex Murdaugh testifies
A woman is lit by sunlight while sitting inside a coffee shop in San Francisco, Wednesday, Feb....
Winter storms ravage US from California to northern plains
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is touring the scene of a train derailment on Thursday...
Buttigieg visits East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment site