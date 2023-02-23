A Family for Me: Kearston and Claudia

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As two sisters continue their search for a forever home, they still make time for fun and games.

Specifically, they made time to skip school (with a valid excuse, of course) at Sloan-Hendrix to take a trip to Hijinx in Jonesboro for an afternoon of fun.

From Skee-Ball to virtual motorcycle racing, the girls had an action-packed morning. There may have been a shortage of tickets left by the end of the day, but there was no shortage of joy on the two girls’ faces.

Kearston is 12 years old and in 7th grade. She’s full of energy and has a great sense of humor. Her ambitions are sky-high; she wants to be a veterinarian, own a horse farm, and be a famous YouTuber. In the meantime, though, she’s just hoping to find some stability and comfort.

“I would like a family that will love us and supports us,” Kearston said. “When we feel down, they’ll bring us back up.”

Eight-year-old Claudia is quiet at first, but once she gets to know you, her big personality starts to really shine.

She also wants to be a vet when she grows up. She loves animals. In fact, she has a very specific list of animals she wants from a potential forever family.

“A lot of cats and a lot of dogs. A huskie. Two huskies to keep all the dogs and cats safe. Oh, and some pigs. And chickens. Cows, too. Llamas,” she said firmly.

When she’s not studying for her third-grade classes, she spends her time watching TV and playing with her animals while hoping that her list of pets grows sooner rather than later. On that note, if you thought she had only put thought into how many pets she wants, you would be mistaken. She also has a list of siblings she wants as well!

“(I want) a baby brother, a little brother. One that’s one month old. A four-year-old, an eight-year-old, and a 12-year-old,” Claudia said, without hesitation.

Heather Grimes is the girls’ adoption specialist. She said more than anything, the girls just want a family together. They haven’t always been together, but their day of play is a reminder of how important their bond is.

“They will need someone who has a lot of patience to help them through those times when they wake up, and they’re grouchy. Or when they’re perfect angels. They need that grace and that support,” Grimes said.

In case that perfect family is out there and comes across this story, Kearston had a heartfelt message for those willing to listen.

“Overall, we are good kids. Even though some days we will act up and be in a grumpy mood, then the next day we’re angels,” Kearston said. “We are good and smart and intelligent kids. But we still need a family to fill in our hearts. Because they’re still half.”

If you are that special family looking to adopt these two girls, you can find more information here, or at theprojectzero.org.

