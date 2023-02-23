Feb. 23: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

We are starting off warm this Thursday morning, but changes are coming later today. We are also dealing with some fog in the area, so take an extra couple of minutes to make it to work or school this morning. Today’s high will be reached in the morning hours as a cold front moves through later this morning.

Temperatures this afternoon will fall into the 50s and we fall into the 30s overnight. Scattered rain chances return Friday with temperatures in the 40s. Scattered rain chances stay with us throughout the weekend, but it will not be a washout.

Temperatures will warm each day as well with temperatures in the 50s Saturday and the 60s by Sunday. Rain sticks around until Monday morning as a front pushes through. Temperatures behind that front don’t fall to much. We stay in the 60s through mid-week next week.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ landmark education reform legislation passed the Arkansas Senate Education Committee on Wednesday, marking the first step to what many lawmakers think will be its ultimate passage to become law.

A plane crash in Little Rock Wednesday left five people on board dead, and neighbors in a full panic.

The eastern Arkansas division of the United States attorney’s office announced Wednesday that four people have been charged after a mail theft sting operation.

The Jonesboro Police Department is asking for caution before posting stories of attempted kidnappings or human trafficking on social media.

