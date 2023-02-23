Energy Alert
Jonesboro police caution what you post online

By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department is asking for caution before posting stories of attempted kidnappings or human trafficking on social media.

Assistant Chief Lynn Waterworth said the department will often get word of posts that go viral about such incidents.

“They’re alarming, shocking. People that want you to read their story about something that happened,” she said.

Even though nothing requires an individual from making a police report, Waterworth said the department will sometimes try and reach out to those who make the posts.

“It’s been my personal experience that I’ve tried to contact someone who made a post like that, and they won’t even respond to me,” she said.

The safety of the community is the priority for Jonesboro police, but sometimes, the reality of the situation may be something else entirely.

“They just misinterpret or misread what’s going on and there are gonna be those occasions where someone is outright just not telling the exact whole truth about anything that happened,” Waterworth said.

She explained people’s fears can make a situation scary.

“Someone could look like someone that they have a negative connotation with. It makes them think negative thoughts about them and they may just be walking along behind them and not realize that they think that they are following them,” Waterworth said.

However, if someone does feel they’re in imminent danger, they should try and protect themselves.

“Do everything you can to get yourself to a safe space, you know, lock yourself in your car or go to a public area where there are other people around and again, call us,” Waterworth said.

Waterworth added the police department will try and reach out to those who make claims of attempted kidnappings or assaults on social media.

“If there’s any merit to it, certainly if there’s any sort of crime that’s alleged then we’re going to investigate that and try to identify a suspect,” she said.

Waterworth asked for caution before posting on social media.

“Things can get out of hand before you realize what’s going on and it’s all not necessarily what you intended and so that’s something to think about before you do that,” she said.

