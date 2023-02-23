Mother excited future of homeschooled students in Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Tuesday was “Home School Day” at the Arkansas state capitol, and one Jonesboro mother is excited about the future of education.

Nichole Trufin traveled with her children on Feb. 21 for the event, where Governor Sarah Huckabee-Sanders’ spoke on her new education plan, which includes support for homeschooled families.

She heard and spoke to state leaders about education in the state.

“Everyone we came across that worked at the capitol seemed generally happy that we were there,” Trufin said. “They were willing to talk to any of us that had questions, and I thought it went really well. They seemed generally happy that we were there.”

She said the governor’s speech was encouraging.

“It sounded like she really did care about kids that are in any type of education environment. It was just nice to hear because, generally, as homeschoolers, I feel that we’re kind of forgotten about. It was nice to be acknowledged and that she sees us,” Trufin said.

Sanders’ education plan addressing homeschool issues is something Trufin’s glad to see.

“I have a lot of friends that our kids need certain resources or curriculums for certain learning things that we go through, so just the idea that that might be something that we might get help on as homeschoolers, that part seems really interesting to me, and I’m really excited about that aspect of it,” Trufin said.

