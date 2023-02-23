Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

New education bill could mean finance assistance for private schools

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A newly-filed bill in the Arkansas Senate is hoping to give financial assistance to those less fortunate.

Senate Bill 294, also known as the LEARNS Act, has a part about vouchers called the “Arkansas Children’s Educational Freedom Account Program.”

The program would provide families state funds of up to 90% of the annual per-student public school funding rate for use on education expenses.

For private schools, the increased funding could mean tuition.

“It has the promise to fundamentally change a lot for our school families and by extension our school,” Terry Austin said.

Austin is an administrator at Crowley’s Ridge Academy and said he knows that parents in the school are excited about the possibilities the bill brings.

“I can see why they are excited because that burden could be lifted for them, they can be at the school they want to attend,” he said.

If passed, Austin believes the bill would increase their enrollment but added their goal is to never just take kids from public schools, he just wants the students to succeed.

“We have a friendly competition for students, we never want them to be negatively impacted by anything, so we are cautiously optimistic,” he said.

The first students eligible for the program next school year will be those with disabilities, homeless students, foster children, children of active military members, and students enrolled in an “F”-rated school.

Senate Bill 294 said first-year participation in the program is capped at 1.5% of the current total public school enrollment in the state, but that number increases over time.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Injuries reported in train versus car crash
'Fantastic Four' actress attends first Arkansas Razorbacks game.
‘Fantastic Four’ actress attends first Arkansas Razorbacks game
According to court documents, 23-year-old Alyssa Michelle Hart is charged with two counts of...
Woman arrested after child found in street
Arkansas State Police have identified the victim in a fatal hit-and-run.
Victim in fatal hit-and-run identified
The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported at 1:59 p.m. there was a crash on Highway...
Crash caused traffic to stop

Latest News

St. Bernards teamed up with the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library for the St. Bernards...
Community members emphasize heart health at event
A city sees a drop in crime
The Missouri Department of Elementary & Secondary Education hopes to help Missouri schools...
Missouri school leaders offer $19 million in grants to add more mental health staffing
PCSO Deputies were dispatched to 3M around Noon where a small aircraft has crashed. Multiple...
‘No survivors’ in plane crash near Clinton National Airport