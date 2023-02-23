Energy Alert
Police Chief: No students injured in afternoon bus crash

No students were injured after a school bus crashed near Trumann.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) – No students were injured after a school bus crashed near Trumann.

According to Trumann Police Chief John Redman, a school bus carrying students from the Barton School District crashed under the Highway 69 overpass Thursday afternoon. He said that while students were on board, none were injured.

Redman said Trumann School District SROs are currently working together to get the students moved away from the scene.

The bus was originally headed to Buffalo Island Central Schools in Monette for a basketball game.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

