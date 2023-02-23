Energy Alert
Report: Blytheville sees drop in crime since 2012

By Jace Passmore
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - While Blytheville is a city known for crime, recent data has shown a downward trend on the streets.

Not only has crime dropped, but since 2012, the population of Blytheville has dropped by 15%, as indicated by the following graph:

(Source: KAIT-TV)

“What it revealed is that even though the population has decreased, our crime rate has decreased significantly over the past several years,” said Police Chief Ross Thompson.

With the use of technology and more officers, Blytheville is starting to see a decrease in violent crimes.

With several Sky Cops now in operation, the city is looking to add at least a dozen more.

“So what we have noticed is that there are some neighborhoods that have traditionally high crime, where our sky cop has actually captured evidence for us, Thompson said.

The data shows at least a 25% drop in major crimes, including theft, aggravated crimes, and burglary.

There is no clear trend in the number of murders and rapes due to the fluctuation of the data.

Even though there is still more work to do, the city of Blytheville has a lot to offer.

Thompson said the drop-in crime rate is going to have a positive impact on the economic landscape of the area.

“We have a lot to offer investors, companies businesses, and stuff,” he said.

