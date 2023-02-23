Set of bridges to see upgrades in Cherokee Village

CHEROKEE VILLAGE, Ark. (KAIT) - The City of Cherokee Village soon won’t have water issues with two of its main bridges in town.

When heavy rains fall, two bridges located on Highway 175 near Town Center become impassible due to high water.

Mayor Steven Rose explained Thursday that the Arkansas Department of Transportation will work on the roadway so it can handle the water.

Rose said work is expected to begin soon.

“They’ve given us a proposed start date for this,” he said. “Hopefully, around May. We’re really excited to see this done.”

The mayor explained it’s something he’s glad to see.

“As a citizen, it’s exciting to see. It’s an inconvenience when the water gets over the roadway because the only way around it is to drive several extra miles,” Rose said. “What is normally a 10-minute commute turns into a 20-25 minute commute.”

Mayor Rose said the project had been in the works for years, but now all the pieces are coming together.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.