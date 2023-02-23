Sheriff’s office arrests man for theft of ATV, fleeing from officers

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A 40-year-old Ravenden Springs man was arrested after deputies said he sped away on a stolen ATV.

Jaried Cooper was spotted driving a stolen ATV and ran from officers on Feb. 15.

Lawrence County deputies arrested Cooper on Feb. 16, who was in possession of a side-by-side. He was handed over to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office soon after.

Besides the theft of two vehicles, there have been more instances of sticky fingers around the county.

Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell said his team is watching for those who break the law.

“My deputies and the other agencies, we work with are doing an exceptional job at tracking these folks down and recovering the property we can and bringing these folks to justice and trying to get them arrested and prosecuted for these times,” he said.

Bell explained theft would not be tolerated in his county.

“If they commit a crime in Randolph County, we will be on them like stripes on an inmate. We will do what we can to prosecute them and bring them to justice,” he said.

Bell said the case is still under investigation.

