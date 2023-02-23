Something to Smile About: Lineman rescues rejected baby owl

A Craighead Electric lineman went to great lengths and heights to rescue a baby owl blown from its nest.

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead Electric Cooperative lineman went to great lengths and heights to rescue a baby owl blown from its nest.

Dee Pflaumer of Jonesboro said Wednesday’s strong winds blew the Great Horned Owlet out of its nest near County Road 748.

A Craighead Electric Cooperative lineman went to great lengths and heights to rescue a baby owl blown from its nest. (Dee Pflaumer)

A lineman working in the area used his bucket truck to carefully place the baby back into its nest about 30 feet above the ground.

“Unfortunately, the mom rejected it,” Pflaumer said.

She told Region 8 News that the bird is now on its way to Raptor Rehab of Central Arkansas in El Paso.

A Craighead Electric Cooperative lineman went to great lengths and heights to rescue a baby owl blown from its nest. (Dee Pflaumer)

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.