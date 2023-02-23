Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

South Carolina fugitive discovered ‘hiding out’ in Arkansas

Sheriff’s deputies arrested a South Carolina fugitive after he was found “hiding out” in North...
Sheriff’s deputies arrested a South Carolina fugitive after he was found “hiding out” in North Arkansas.(ky3)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Sheriff’s deputies arrested a South Carolina fugitive after he was found “hiding out” in North Arkansas.

Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery said Thursday that deputies arrested 27-year-old Juan Carlos Morales on outstanding felony warrants.

The arrest came after the sheriff’s office received a call from a woman claiming Morales had brought her and her two small children to Baxter County against her will, the sheriff said.

“They have been living and hiding out in the State Highway 101 North area near Lake Norfork,” Montgomery said.

The woman left the home Wednesday to go to a nearby store. When she did not return immediately, she told investigators that Morales began sending her “threatening” text messages.

Fearing for her children’s safety, the woman called the sheriff’s office.

“While the woman was speaking with deputies, she received a text video from Morales that showed him to be inside the Mountain Home Walmart store,” Montgomery said.

Deputies went to the store, where they viewed security video showing Morales driving away with another person.

Montgomery said the 911 Call Center then “pinged” Morales’ cell phone to a home on State Highway 201 North, just outside the Mountain Home City Limits.

Deputies went to the home and met with 20-year-old Gage Pinn who initially denied that Morales...
Deputies went to the home and met with 20-year-old Gage Pinn who initially denied that Morales was there, Montgomery said.(Baxter Co. Sheriff's Office)

Deputies went to the home and met with 20-year-old Gage Pinn, who initially denied that Morales was there, Montgomery said.

“However, it was soon verified that Morales was, in fact, in the residence as suspected,” the sheriff said, adding that deputies arrested him.

Deputies took both men to the Baxter County Detention Center, where Morales is awaiting extradition to South Carolina on outstanding warrants for second-degree domestic violence and a probation violation on an original charge of threatening the life of a public official.

Pinn was booked in on a charge of hindering apprehension. He is currently free on a $10,000 bond, awaiting his first appearance in circuit court on March 6.

The two children were found unharmed and returned to their mother, the sheriff said.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PCSO Deputies were dispatched to 3M around Noon where a small aircraft has crashed. Multiple...
CTEH releases identity of 5 killed in plane crash near Clinton National Airport
Arkansas State Police have identified the victim in a fatal hit-and-run.
Victim in fatal hit-and-run identified
Emergency crews are the scene of a grain bin fire, just off state HWY 158 near Otwell.
Grain bin fire near Otwell now contained
Building shot with children inside
A couple in Lake City took matters into their own hands when trying to rescue a cat stuck up a...
Couple tries to save cat on their own

Latest News

SB 294, also known as the LEARNS Act, passed by a vote of 25-7
Arkansas Senate passes LEARNS Act
PCSO Deputies were dispatched to 3M around Noon where a small aircraft has crashed. Multiple...
CTEH releases identity of 5 killed in plane crash near Clinton National Airport
Two sisters, Kearston and Claudia, are in need of a forever home.
A Family for Me: Kearston and Claudia
A Craighead Electric Cooperative lineman went to great lengths and heights to rescue a baby owl...
Something to Smile About: Lineman rescues rejected baby owl