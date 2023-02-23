South Carolina fugitive discovered ‘hiding out’ in Arkansas

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Sheriff’s deputies arrested a South Carolina fugitive after he was found “hiding out” in North Arkansas.

Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery said Thursday that deputies arrested 27-year-old Juan Carlos Morales on outstanding felony warrants.

The arrest came after the sheriff’s office received a call from a woman claiming Morales had brought her and her two small children to Baxter County against her will, the sheriff said.

“They have been living and hiding out in the State Highway 101 North area near Lake Norfork,” Montgomery said.

The woman left the home Wednesday to go to a nearby store. When she did not return immediately, she told investigators that Morales began sending her “threatening” text messages.

Fearing for her children’s safety, the woman called the sheriff’s office.

“While the woman was speaking with deputies, she received a text video from Morales that showed him to be inside the Mountain Home Walmart store,” Montgomery said.

Deputies went to the store, where they viewed security video showing Morales driving away with another person.

Montgomery said the 911 Call Center then “pinged” Morales’ cell phone to a home on State Highway 201 North, just outside the Mountain Home City Limits.

Deputies went to the home and met with 20-year-old Gage Pinn who initially denied that Morales was there, Montgomery said. (Baxter Co. Sheriff's Office)

Deputies went to the home and met with 20-year-old Gage Pinn, who initially denied that Morales was there, Montgomery said.

“However, it was soon verified that Morales was, in fact, in the residence as suspected,” the sheriff said, adding that deputies arrested him.

Deputies took both men to the Baxter County Detention Center, where Morales is awaiting extradition to South Carolina on outstanding warrants for second-degree domestic violence and a probation violation on an original charge of threatening the life of a public official.

Pinn was booked in on a charge of hindering apprehension. He is currently free on a $10,000 bond, awaiting his first appearance in circuit court on March 6.

The two children were found unharmed and returned to their mother, the sheriff said.

