Trucker seriously injured in crash

A Missouri trucker was flown to a hospital after his 18-wheeler crashed into a tree.
A Missouri trucker was flown to a hospital after his 18-wheeler crashed into a tree.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A Missouri trucker was flown to a hospital after his 18-wheeler crashed into a tree.

Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened on U.S. Highway 63 just south of Howell County Road 9030 at 6:45 a.m. on Feb. 21.

According to the report, 52-year-old Jason T Simonian of Springfield was northbound when his 2017 Freightliner ran off the roadway, overturned, and struck a tree.

Simonian was flown to a Springfield hospital with serious injuries.

MSHP said Simonian was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

