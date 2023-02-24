1 in custody following fatal shooting

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Police have arrested one person in connection with a fatal shooting.

Sgt. Robin Haught-Angel, public information officer for the Blytheville Police Department, said officers responded to a shots fired call Thursday in the 1300-block of Sarah Street.

When police arrived, they found 49-year-old Jonathan Mitchell suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a local hospital before being transferred to another hospital, where he later died.

Haught-Angel said an arrest had been made but did not identify the suspect, saying it was an ongoing investigation.

