2023 Arkansas State football schedule released

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Sun Belt revealed the 2023 football schedule Friday afternoon. With the conference matchups out, all of the pieces are put together in the puzzle that is the Arkansas State slate.

The Red Wolves will have 6 home games at Centennial Bank Stadium. Three of them will come in consecutive weeks in September. The home opener is September 9th vs. Memphis. The Red Wolves host the FCS Seawolves of Stony Brook on September 16th. The SBC opener is September 23rd vs. Southern Miss.

A-State will host the Golden Eagles, Coastal Carolina, Louisiana, and Texas State in conference play. The Red Wolves will have SBC treks to Troy, ULM, South Alabama, and Marshall. The bye week is October 14th. Homecoming is set for October 21st.

Game times and television information will be revealed this summer.

2023 Arkansas State Football Schedule

Home games in bold - Sun Belt Conference games (*)

September 2nd: at Oklahoma

September 9th: vs. Memphis (Paint the Town Red Weekend)

September 16th: vs. Stony Brook

September 23rd: vs. Southern Miss (Band Day) *

September 30th: at UMass

October 7th: at Troy *

October 14th - BYE

October 21st: vs. Coastal Carolina (Homecoming) *

October 28th: at ULM *

November 4th: vs. Louisiana (Ag Day) *

November 11th: at South Alabama *

November 18th: vs. Texas State (Senior Day, Fan Appreciation Day) *

November 25th: at Marshall *

