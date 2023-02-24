Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

2023 Arkansas State football schedule released

The Red Wolves take the field before the October 1st, 2022 matchup vs. ULM.
The Red Wolves take the field before the October 1st, 2022 matchup vs. ULM.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Sun Belt revealed the 2023 football schedule Friday afternoon. With the conference matchups out, all of the pieces are put together in the puzzle that is the Arkansas State slate.

The Red Wolves will have 6 home games at Centennial Bank Stadium. Three of them will come in consecutive weeks in September. The home opener is September 9th vs. Memphis. The Red Wolves host the FCS Seawolves of Stony Brook on September 16th. The SBC opener is September 23rd vs. Southern Miss.

A-State will host the Golden Eagles, Coastal Carolina, Louisiana, and Texas State in conference play. The Red Wolves will have SBC treks to Troy, ULM, South Alabama, and Marshall. The bye week is October 14th. Homecoming is set for October 21st.

Game times and television information will be revealed this summer.

2023 Arkansas State Football Schedule

Home games in bold - Sun Belt Conference games (*)

September 2nd: at Oklahoma

September 9th: vs. Memphis (Paint the Town Red Weekend)

September 16th: vs. Stony Brook

September 23rd: vs. Southern Miss (Band Day) *

September 30th: at UMass

October 7th: at Troy *

October 14th - BYE

October 21st: vs. Coastal Carolina (Homecoming) *

October 28th: at ULM *

November 4th: vs. Louisiana (Ag Day) *

November 11th: at South Alabama *

November 18th: vs. Texas State (Senior Day, Fan Appreciation Day) *

November 25th: at Marshall *

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run
No students were injured after a school bus crashed near Trumann.
Police Chief: No students injured in afternoon bus crash
SB 294, also known as the LEARNS Act, passed by a vote of 25-7
Arkansas Senate passes LEARNS Act
Assistant Chief Lynn Waterworth said the department will often get word of posts that go viral...
Jonesboro police caution what you post online
A Missouri trucker was flown to a hospital after his 18-wheeler crashed into a tree.
Trucker seriously injured in crash

Latest News

Red Wolves
Red Wolves headlines: Jade Upshaw shines vs. ULM, MBB road woes, baseball back at The Tom
Jade Upshaw had 15 pts and 7 reb Wednesday as the Red Wolves rout ULM 98-73.
Arkansas State women’s basketball routs ULM, wins 3rd straight game
Arkansas State men’s basketball falls at Louisiana
Red Wolves rout ULM
Arkansas State women's basketball routs ULM, men's basketball falls at Louisiana