8-year-old helps raise money for favorite Waffle House worker in need of car

An 8-year-old customer at a Waffle House is helping out his favorite server and friend.
An 8-year-old customer at a Waffle House is helping out his favorite server and friend.(GoFundMe)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Gray News) - An Arkansas boy’s efforts to get some help for a good friend of his are not going unnoticed.

Kayzen, 8, shared that with a little help, he started a GoFundMe fundraiser to raise funds for his friend and favorite Waffle House server Devonte.

The 8-year-old said he has come to know the worker from eating breakfast at a Little Rock-area Waffle House.

The boy shared that Devonte is a hardworking dad with two little girls and a wife. Kayzen described him as a dedicated worker who has to walk or get a ride to work every day.

According to the GoFundMe account, Devonte was looking for a decent-priced car but found mold in the family’s apartment that has set them back.

Kayzen said they are helping Devonte and his family get into another rental property but started the account with the hopes of raising funds to help get the family a reliable vehicle.

And after five days, the fundraising efforts have gained enough attention to more than double the $5,000 original goal.

As of Friday, the GoFundMe fundraiser has raised more than $11,000.

“I hope your heart is as big as mine and you will help me spread kindness in the world,” the boy wrote.

The 8-year-old said Devonte is one of the most joyous and positive people you’ll ever meet, always greeting everyone with a big smile.

