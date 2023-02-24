Bill hoping to honor fallen JPD recruit

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Legislation has been filed in the Arkansas House of Representatives to honor the life of Jonesboro Police Officer Vincent Parks.

Parks died during training in July 2022.

State Representative Fran Cavenaugh of District 30 filed HB1458, the Vincent Parks law.

The bill would require instructors to complete training to recognize the signs of certain medical conditions.

Rep. Cavenaugh said she doesn’t want Parks’ death to go in vain.

“It just struck my heart that we could not let his death be in vain. We had to in some way do something that was going to benefit others from the loss of Vincent.”

She said it’s essential for instructors to realize when someone needs help.

“This covers law enforcement, but it also covers firefighter instructors that they can learn the signs. The what is happening. So they’ll know how to deal with certain conditions because maybe had they have known that, maybe it would’ve saved Vincent.”

In recent redistricting, Jonesboro was included in Rep. Cavanaugh’s District.

She says even without the redistricting, the legislation would have been filed.

“For me, I guess it doesn’t really matter that it’s part of Jonesboro because we’ve been part of the Jonesboro community for decades. For me, it’s more of a personal thing. It wouldn’t have mattered if I was still in Walnut Ridge and didn’t have it, if I couldn’t have found someone from that district to run the bill, I probably would’ve ran it.”

Cavenaugh explained the bill unanimously passed the House Public Health Committee and will be up for a full vote in the House of Representatives on Monday.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.