Congressman calls Brookland Command Center ‘model for the state’

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - School safety is at its highest form in the Brookland School District and sets an example that lawmakers want to be practiced across the state.

Congressman Rick Crawford visited the new school safety center Friday and said when he first walked in, he could not believe it.

“I’m surprised to see something this sophisticated of nature in a school, but I also think it is comforting that security is being taken so seriously in a school like this,” Crawford said.

While hearing about all the details, Crawford asked Superintendent Brett Bunch if he could share this center with lawmakers in Washington, D.C.

“Thankfully they wanted to share, they want to be the top of the spere on this, but the good news is if other schools can come here and see what they have done and we can share that far and wide,” Crawford said.

He said he wants this to be standard across the state and wants to help schools find a way to fund the setup.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.