Family, friends of MLB legend Tim McCarver say final goodbyes

By Victoria Poirrier
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Close family and friends said goodbye Thursday to Memphis native and Major League Baseball legend, Tim McCarver.

The Hall of Fame broadcaster and All-Star catcher who won two World Series titles with the Saint Louis Cardinals was 81 years old.

Thursday’s memorial was held at St. Michaels Catholic Church in Memphis, where many reflected on who McCarver was as a person.

One man who grew up with him remembers McCarver as a great friend and teammate.

“Tim was a good friend. He was kind of wild in those days, a little loose, but he was really fun and a wonderful baseball player,” said Bill Woodmansee. “A great teammate and when you played against him, he was a good guy. He really was.”

Details for a public memorial have not been set.

