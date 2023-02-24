Energy Alert
Family speaks out after fatal hit and run

Heartbroken. That’s the word Donna McKinley’s brother, Tommy Crowell, used to describe his...
By Hayden Savage
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MAMMOTH SPRING, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas family speaks out after their relative was killed in a hit-and-run.

Donna McKinley, 56, was walking on North State Street in Newport on Feb. 21 when she was struck and killed.

The man who hit McKinley left the scene, but on Feb. 23, police arrested 40-year-old Ronald Delcase II of Newport for failing to stop after an accident with injury or death.

Heartbroken.

That’s the word McKinley’s brother, Tommy Crowell, used to describe the family following her death.

“It could’ve been an accident, but he left her on the side of the road to die,” said Crowell. “We feel that he killed my sister. My whole family is distraught about it.”

Crowell, a Mammoth Spring resident, said the loss of his sister has been challenging, but support from those across Northeast Arkansas has made the burden a little lighter.

“We’re glad that justice is being served. We had faith in the police department,” explained Crowell. “We’ve had an outpouring of help. So much love from people that we’ve never heard of or met. We’re just humbled by all of it.”

Crowell said he and his family breathed a sigh of relief after learning police arrested a suspect.

“This is the beginning of the process. He was caught. Detective Dugan called me and said he had good news. I didn’t care who he was at the moment. There are questions that can be asked later. I was just glad he was caught,” Crowell said.

