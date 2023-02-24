Energy Alert
Fast Break Friday Night (2/24/23)

KAIT showcases high school hoops every Friday night on Fast Break Friday Night.
By Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:24 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Week 8 of Fast Break Friday is headlined by regular season finales and regional semifinals.

The 6A Central title is on the line at Don Riggs Hurricane Gymnasium. 26-3 Jonesboro hosts 24-5 Little Rock Central. JHS won the first meeting 53-44 on January 27th. The Golden Hurricane are guaranteed a share of the conference championship, a victory makes it an outright crown and lock up a #1 seed in the 6A State Tournament.

Watch Fast Break Friday Night at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app. You can see more high school basketball updates by following Chris or Logan on twitter. You can also like the Fast Break Friday Night facebook page.

REGIONAL TOURNAMENT CENTRAL

Fast Break Friday Night (2/24/23) - The Rundown

Little Rock Central at Jonesboro (Boys)

Marion at Valley View (Boys)

Marion at Valley View (Girls)

Searcy at Nettleton (Boys)

Searcy at Nettleton (Girls)

4A East Regional Semifinal: Brookland vs. Clinton (Girls)

4A East Regional Semifinal: Brookland vs. LR Christian (Boys)

3A 3 Regional Semifinal: Manila vs. Newport (Boys)

3A 3 Regional Semifinal: Osceola vs. Rivercrest (Boys)

3A 3 Regional Semifinal: Manila vs. Salem (Girls)

2A North Regional Semifinal: East Poinsett County vs. Bay (Boys)

2A North Regional Semifinal: Rector vs. Earle (Boys)

2A North Regional Semifinal: Riverside vs. Rector (Girls)

2A North Regional Semifinal: Marmaduke vs. Des Arc (Girls)

