JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Week 8 of Fast Break Friday is headlined by regular season finales and regional semifinals.

The 6A Central title is on the line at Don Riggs Hurricane Gymnasium. 26-3 Jonesboro hosts 24-5 Little Rock Central. JHS won the first meeting 53-44 on January 27th. The Golden Hurricane are guaranteed a share of the conference championship, a victory makes it an outright crown and lock up a #1 seed in the 6A State Tournament.

Watch Fast Break Friday Night at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.

REGIONAL TOURNAMENT CENTRAL

Fast Break Friday Night (2/24/23) - The Rundown

Little Rock Central at Jonesboro (Boys)

Marion at Valley View (Boys)

Marion at Valley View (Girls)

Searcy at Nettleton (Boys)

Searcy at Nettleton (Girls)

4A East Regional Semifinal: Brookland vs. Clinton (Girls)

4A East Regional Semifinal: Brookland vs. LR Christian (Boys)

3A 3 Regional Semifinal: Manila vs. Newport (Boys)

3A 3 Regional Semifinal: Osceola vs. Rivercrest (Boys)

3A 3 Regional Semifinal: Manila vs. Salem (Girls)

2A North Regional Semifinal: East Poinsett County vs. Bay (Boys)

2A North Regional Semifinal: Rector vs. Earle (Boys)

2A North Regional Semifinal: Riverside vs. Rector (Girls)

2A North Regional Semifinal: Marmaduke vs. Des Arc (Girls)

