Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Feb. 24: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:42 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Waking up to cooler temperatures this morning and showers and that will be the theme for the rest of your day. Temperatures will climb into the mid-40s on this Friday and scattered showers will be possible.

As we head into the weekend, we will see a day-by-day warm-up but not much sun as scattered showers will remain in the forecast. It will not be a washout by any means. Most of Saturday looks dry, but you will need to keep the umbrella handy if you are out and about early in the day as temperatures climb into the 50s.

We are back in the 60s Sunday with, you guessed it, more scattered showers. A cold front pushes through Monday morning brings an end to the rain and a return to sun by the afternoon. Temperatures will not fall much behind the front. Rain returns by the middle and end of next week.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

National Transportation Safety Board investigators began researching a deadly plane crash at the Little Rock airport. A Beechcraft King Air 200 twin-turboprop aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff Wednesday from the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport. The crash claimed five lives, all employees of the science consulting firm CTEH based in North Little Rock.

The family of a fallen Jonesboro police recruit is demanding accountability seven months after he died on his first day at the academy.

The Newport Economic Development Commission was awarded over $2 million following a settlement involving two separate lawsuits.

More than two dozen advocacy groups rallied on the steps of the Arkansas state capitol Thursday. The organizations were demanding equality and protection of individual rights for all Arkansans.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Assistant Chief Lynn Waterworth said the department will often get word of posts that go viral...
Jonesboro police caution what you post online
SB 294, also known as the LEARNS Act, passed by a vote of 25-7
Arkansas Senate passes LEARNS Act
No students were injured after a school bus crashed near Trumann.
Police Chief: No students injured in afternoon bus crash
Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run
A Missouri trucker was flown to a hospital after his 18-wheeler crashed into a tree.
Trucker seriously injured in crash

Latest News

Aaron's Friday morning forecast
Aaron's Friday morning forecast
Eagles win
HS HOOPS: Greene County Tech sweeps Paragould in 5A East regular season finale doubleheader
Red Wolves
Red Wolves headlines: Jade Upshaw shines vs. ULM, MBB road woes, baseball back at The Tom
Salary increase could be in store for teachers