Feb. 24: What you need to know

Weather Headlines

Waking up to cooler temperatures this morning and showers and that will be the theme for the rest of your day. Temperatures will climb into the mid-40s on this Friday and scattered showers will be possible.

As we head into the weekend, we will see a day-by-day warm-up but not much sun as scattered showers will remain in the forecast. It will not be a washout by any means. Most of Saturday looks dry, but you will need to keep the umbrella handy if you are out and about early in the day as temperatures climb into the 50s.

We are back in the 60s Sunday with, you guessed it, more scattered showers. A cold front pushes through Monday morning brings an end to the rain and a return to sun by the afternoon. Temperatures will not fall much behind the front. Rain returns by the middle and end of next week.

News Headlines

National Transportation Safety Board investigators began researching a deadly plane crash at the Little Rock airport. A Beechcraft King Air 200 twin-turboprop aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff Wednesday from the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport. The crash claimed five lives, all employees of the science consulting firm CTEH based in North Little Rock.

The family of a fallen Jonesboro police recruit is demanding accountability seven months after he died on his first day at the academy.

The Newport Economic Development Commission was awarded over $2 million following a settlement involving two separate lawsuits.

More than two dozen advocacy groups rallied on the steps of the Arkansas state capitol Thursday. The organizations were demanding equality and protection of individual rights for all Arkansans.

